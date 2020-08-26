REPORT: The Big 10 Expected The ACC To Cancel Football, Notre Dame Saved The Season

Notre Dame reportedly saved the college football season.

According to a wild report from Sports Illustrated, the Big 10 expected the ACC to cancel football once the B1G pulled the plug. Once that happened, the Big 12 and SEC would have pretty much no choice but to do the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately for the Big 10, Notre Dame had different plans, and convinced the ACC to continue playing, which allowed the SEC and Big 12 to give the B1G the middle finger.

An unnamed source told Sports Illustrated, “Notre Dame really wanted to play and was willing to enter into an agreement that could lead to something down the road … at the very least, more games every year against ACC teams. They’re adamance [sic] about playing was the ace-in-the-hole a group, led by Clemson, needed to really push for a season and turn the tide in favor of ignoring the Big Ten.”

To make matters even worse, the B1G leaders thought they’d be applauded for canceling football! A Michigan source told SI, “There was an arrogance that our presidents and institutions would come out on the high ground, believing they’d look like heroes for putting student-athletes above football.”

With every new report we get, it just gets worse and worse for the Big 10. You keep thinking it can’t get worse, and it always does.

How dumb are Kevin Warren and all the other leaders? Seriously, how dumb do they have to be in order to honestly believe fans weren’t going to be furious?

Are we dealing with children on this one or just elitists so detached from reality they have no idea what is going on?

I can’t believe it was Notre Dame who saved the college football season. I’m not sure I’ve ever said anything bad about the fighting Irish, but I damn sure won’t now.

We need football in this country, and Notre Dame gave it to us. When the Big 10 tried to ruin football, the Fighting Irish were the heroes we needed.

While this doesn’t ease the pain, I’m happy to see Cowardly Kevin continue to get dunked on. That’ll never get old!