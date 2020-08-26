REPORT: Several Members Of LSU’s Offensive Linemen Are In Coronavirus Quarantine

LSU’s offensive line has reportedly been crushed by coronavirus.

According to The Advocate, only four members of the offensive line haven’t been put in coronavirus quarantine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known how many members of the OL have the virus or might simply have had contact with a person who has it. Either way, this is the worst case scenario.

You know what you can’t do without enough offensive linemen on the field? Play a football game. Sure, you could try to slide in some tight ends, but that would quickly get blown up.

Remember when I said it was bad when Oklahoma had an unidentified position group in big trouble? Well, this is substantially worse because we know it’s the OL.

Outside of the QBs all going down at the same time, the OL is the worst possible outcome for an outbreak in a position group.

Myles Brennan will get massacred by SEC defenses if the line isn’t healthy enough to play.

Hopefully, LSU has enough time to heal up the line before September 26. If not, the Tigers might be in for a very rough 2019.