REVIEW: ‘The Wire’ Is Incredible In Season 2

I finally finished “The Wire” season two, and it lived up to my very high expectations.

As I told everyone a few days back, I dove into the classic HBO show because I’ve run out of other stuff to watch during the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone told me it was incredible. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I loved the first season. It hooked me and refused to let me go as we traveled the path of the drug trade in Baltimore.

Season two might have been just as good as season one. It revolved around the deaths of women found in a shipping container and one found in the water.

I won’t spoil anything for you guys, but the journey you take in season two is full of twists and turns as McNulty is joined by the crew to get to the bottom of what is happening.

The core group of officers in this show are nothing short of outstanding. All of them give great performances, and season two has some new members.

Most notably, Pablo Schreiber and Amy Ryan, who played Holly in “The Office,” are both in season two.

I honestly had no idea Schreiber was already cranking out hits back in 2003. That was 17 years ago!

If you haven’t already seen season two of “The Wire,” I can’t recommend it enough. I’m eager to jump into season three ASAP. I have no doubt that it’s going to be just as good as the first two. HBO made a damn good show, and I’m a moron for waiting so long to see it.