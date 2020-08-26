Editorial

The 49ers And Bills Will Start NFL Season Without Fans At Home Games

The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills will open the 2020 football season without fans at home games.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills will play their first two home games without fans, and the 49ers will also play their home opener without fans in attendance during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Both squads are just the latest teams in football to restrict stadium capacity.

Another day passes in the world of football and more teams are restricting stadium capacity. It never ends when it comes to college or the NFL.

Some NFL teams are intent on making sure fans can be in the stadium, and others are already making it crystal clear they’re starting without people in the stands.

 

As I’ve said many times, there’s literally no consistency of any kind. There’s no blanket policy for teams when it comes to allowing people to attend.

Every single team seems to be making it up as they go, which has resulted in several different policies.

 

I’m still not sold that we’ll see fans at all, and I’ve been crystal clear on that. Hopefully there are fans at games in 2020, but I’m not believing it until I see it.