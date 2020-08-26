Save Up To 45% On These Cordless Vacuums That Are A Worthy Dyson Alternative

From pet dander all over the couch to muddy footprints the kids trail in, your house always seems like it needs a good scrubbing! But perhaps a powerful yet easy-to-use cleaning tool would ease your stress a bit. That’s where the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes in to save the day.

While this state-of-the-art cordless vacuum can handle just about any mess in your home, you’d never guess that from its price tag. At just $199.99, this vacuum is hundreds less than a pricey Dyson and has the same exact cleaning power. That’s all in thanks to its 350W digital brushless motor that can lift deep-rooted stains and dirt like nothing you’ve ever seen, in addition to the other various messes is makes disappear.

The JASHEN V18 is all about usability. From its 2-in-1 dust brush that lets you go from hard floors to carpets with ease to its much-appreciated noise optimization, this vacuum will quickly become your go-to household cleaning tool. It even features an intelligent LED screen that lets you know when the filter needs to be changed and when it’s time to get charge up. And storing the JASHEN is just as easy as it is to use thanks to its dual charging wall mount that houses both the vacuum and its accessories.

If you think the JASHEN V18 is impressive, just wait till you find out what its sister vacuums have to offer. From the JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to the JASHEN V12S Cordless Stick Vacuum, you can expect an easy, versatile, dynamic cleaning experience, every single time. And the best part? They’re all incredibly priced so that you never have to sacrifice a clean house because of a hefty price tag.

All the JASHEN vacuums boast an average of 4.5/5-star ratings on Amazon, proving they’re an obvious choice when it comes to cleaning tools. And judging by the reviews people have left about these vacuums, there’s no doubt they’re powerful enough to clean up the messes produced in your home.

“This product is everything it says it is and more! It is lightweight, easily swivels around objects and furniture, has fantastic power and several power settings. It’s easy to change attachments and charges up quickly. I don’t know how I lived without this thing!!” – Jeanne C. about the JASHEN V16

