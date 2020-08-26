‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Reportedly Says Cast Over-Sexualized By Media

“Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer reportedly said she feels like the cast of her show has been over-sexualized by the media.

“There are so many layers going on here,” the 25-year-old actress of the hit show shared with the Independent in a piece published Sunday. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

“I generally feel like, to me, it’s oversexualizing them,” she reportedly added. “I feel protective over the younger kids even though they’re not kids anymore, they’re teens. They’re all great people and all having to grow up in very crazy circumstances.” (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Will Resume Filming For Season 4 In September)

“As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone — unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about,” Dyer continued. “It’s a very tricky and complex issue. [It’s] a cultural issue, there must be a bigger concept behind it as to why. Just let people be the people that they are, without any judgement.”

It all comes after one of the Netflix show‘s biggest stars, Millie Brown, spoke out in February about the “inappropriate comments” and the “sexualization” she’s been subjected to, according to an earlier report by Entertainment Tonight.

“16 has felt like a long time coming,” the actress captioned her post on Instagram. “I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

“The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” she added. “There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.”