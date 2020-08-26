Vanderbilt Football Star Dimitri Moore Returns To The Team After Opting Out, Says He Did ‘More Research’ On Coronavirus

Vanderbilt football star Dimitri Moore will play during the upcoming season.

Moore had initially opted out of the upcoming football season because of coronavirus, but he’s back in after doing “more research” on the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Moore wrote the following in part on Instagram about his decision to return:

After my grandfather’s passing from COVID-19, I made a decision to opt out of the upcoming football season. Since then, I have done more research and had many conversations with doctors and medical personnel. I look forward to returning to the program and playing this season, and I have made this decision on my own.

You can read his full post below.

People trying to cancel football sure aren’t going to like this update at all. All we’ve been told by those clowns is that it’s too dangerous to play.

They applauded the Big 10’s decision to cancel the season and sneered down at teams continuing to play during the pandemic.

Now, one of the best players on Vandy is returning after initially saying he wasn’t going to play. What will the spin zone be on this one?

No matter what it is, I can’t wait to hear it! They’ll probably just ignore the fact that Moore is returning after “more research.”

I’m not even arguing against opting out if you’re seriously worried about playing, but clearly the tide is shifting. In early August, it looked like college football was cooked.

Now, we have a player returning and it looks like the games are moving forward no matter what. Let’s hope nothing changes during the pandemic anytime soon.

We need football to happen, and it looks like it will.