West Virginia University President Gordon Gee Says He’ll Use His Bullhorn To Stop People From ‘Improperly Partying’

There won’t be any improper partying at West Virginia University under Gordon Gee’s reign!

With college football starting in a couple weeks, universities are doing everything they can to keep people safe as students return during the coronavirus pandemic. What will the WVU president do? Well, he's going to be riding around with a bullhorn to make sure people are being safe.

Gee told Yahoo Sports, “It’s [parties] the biggest threat to the university remaining open. I have a bullhorn and I’m going to drive around and when I see you improperly partying, I’m gonna stop, pull out my bullhorn and yell, ‘Wear your damn masks!'”

For those of you who don’t know, Gordon Gee has been an absolute electric factory of content during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every time this guy opens his mouth, absolute gold comes out.

Now, Gee is going to be flying around campus shouting at people with a bullhorn. We need a camera on this guy at all times because this sounds absolutely awesome.

Imagine being 19 years old, crushing beers and seeing this guy whip around the corner screaming into a bullhorn to put your mask on.

It’s almost like it’s right out of “Super Troopers.”

This is a war and things need to be done in order to ensure victory. If that means Gee must police the campus himself to save football, then that’s what he’ll do.

Major props to one of the men who has stolen the show during the pandemic!