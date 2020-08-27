‘I Relive That Horror In My Mind Every Single Day’: Ann Dorn Remembers CPT David Dorn, Murdered During Protests

Ann Dorn remembered her husband, Captain David Dorn, in her remarks on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Dorn began by recounting the horror of that night, when her husband — a retired St. Louis police captain — responded to an alarm at a friend’s pawn shop and never returned home. (RELATED: These Are The Police Officers Shot During The Riots)

“As I slept, looters were ransacking the shop. They shot and killed Dave in cold blood and live-streamed the execution and his last moments on this earth,” Dorn said. “Dave’s grandson was watching the video on Facebook in real time, not realizing he was watching his own grandfather dying on the sidewalk.”

Dorn said that she only learned of her husband’s murder when the doorbell rang at 4:00 a.m. and the chief of police greeted her when she opened the door. “Fighting back tears, he uttered the words every officer’s spouse dreads,” she said.

“I relive that horror in my mind every single day,” Dorn continued, adding, “My hope is that having you relive it with me now will help shake this country from the nightmare we are witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change.”

Dorn went on to say that violence and destruction had no place at peaceful, legitimate protests. “They do not safeguard black lives. They destroy them,” she concluded. “President Trump understands this and has offered federal help to restore order in our communities. In a time when police departments are short on resources and manpower, we need that help. We should accept that help. We must heal before we can effect change, but we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos. President Trump knows we need more Davids in our communities, not fewer.”

Captain David Dorn was remembered in his hometown just a week after his murder, and his visitation drew a crowd of hundreds from miles around.