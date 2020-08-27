Army And Cincinnati Schedule Football Game For September 26

Army and Cincinnati have scheduled a football game for the fall.

The Black Knights announced Wednesday night that they’ll hit the road to take the field September 26 against Cincy. Army now has a full 12-game schedule during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

????Schedule Addition???? Black Knights set to make first trip to No. 20 Cincinnati since 2003. ???? https://t.co/502Slq3Qir#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/yfF3heh6pf — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) August 26, 2020

I know I’ve said it before, but I feel obligated to say it again. It feels very symbolic and borderline poetic that Army is pushing to play football at all costs.

Of course they are! In America’s hour of need, Navy and Army are fully committed to bringing fans football in the fall.

As a proud American, it makes me damn proud to know both service academies aren’t hiding in the basement like the Big 10 and PAC-12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football) on Aug 24, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

The USA needs football, and we need it to happen in the fall. Army is doing everything in their power to provide fans with a full 12-game schedule.

The critics told us that we couldn’t play football during the coronavirus pandemic. Army just went to work.

If that doesn’t sum it up nicely, then I don’t know what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football) on Aug 15, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

Cincy is a fine opponent, and I’m looking forward to this game. It’s time for football to return in the USA, and I give major props to every single team helping to make that happen.