AT&T Commercial Star Milana Vayntrub Responds To Online Sexual Harassment

AT&T commercial star Milana Vayntrub broke her silence on sexual harassment she’s been receiving online after old photos surfaced.

Vayntrub addressed the comments she’s been receiving during an Instagram Live, according to an article published Thursday by Fox News.

this is so sad. she (the at&t girl) is talking about how she’s uncomfortable with being sexualized and people r making sexual comments about her chest. what the fuck. pic.twitter.com/LKFNQeFwo3 — tyler (@emotylol) August 24, 2020

“Maybe it just has to do with being a person on the Internet, or maybe it’s specific to being a woman on the Internet. But all of these comments … it hurts my feelings,” Vayntrub said, the outlet reported.

“Let me tell you, I am not consenting to any of this,” she reportedly added. “I do not want any of this.”

Vayntrub’s old photos have been distorted and used as memes comparing her body to the body of her character Lily on the AT&T commercials. Vayntrub was first cast in the role back in 2013. The character recently returned to the commercials this year.

“The photos that have come out of me that are super-cleavage-y are from a pool party I went to in college over a decade ago,” Vayntrub explained, according to Fox News. “So yeah, all of the ‘milkies,’ and all of these … I mean, reporting them all – honestly, it’s like there are so many more of them than I have time to report.”

Vayntrub revealed the comments and memes have been bringing up past “feelings of sexual assault.”

“I’m hurting and it’s bringing up, like, a lot of feelings of sexual assault,” she said. “I am just like, you know, walking my dog and getting messages from people who have distorted my pictures to get likes on their accounts.”