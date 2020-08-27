Bengals Player Mackensie Alexander’s Father Found Alive After Going Missing For 3 Days

Bengals player Mackensie Alexander’s father has reportedly been found alive after he went missing for three days while on a trip with another person to Okeechobee County, Florida.

“He [Jean Odney Alexandre, 65] is in good health and will be turned over to family members,” a statement from the sheriff’s office to People magazine read in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It comes after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first mentioned the Cincinnati player’s father had gone missing on Monday while on a berry-picking trip with another man, per ESPN.

The outlet reported that Mackensie left training camp early to aid in the search for his father who had gone to pick palmetto berries in a nearby prairie with the man and was allegedly left behind, per the sheriff’s office release.

According to the Springfield News-Sun Report:

The other man told investigators he had searched for three hours for Alexandre before calling his wife to help him, the Springfield News-Sun reported. When the pair still could not find him they reported him missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, which partnered up with Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office to initiate a search and rescue mission.

On Tuesday, the NFL player was reportedly arrested and charged with one count of battery after confronting the man who was on the trip with his father, per the outlet. (RELATED: Pete Carroll On Whether NFL Teams Will Refuse To Play Because Of Protesting: ‘Anything’s Possible’)

“We recognize that this is an emotional and frightening time for the family and friends of Jean Odney Alexandre,” a spokesman for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office told People in a statement. “However, everyone must act within the law.”

Alexander was later booked and released from jail on a $2,000 bond following his hearing on Wednesday.

“Mackensie’s a loving son, and he’s concerned about his father,” Alexander’s attorneys, Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman, said in a prior statement obtained by Pelissero. “That is his sole concern in the matter. The only concern that Mackensie has right now is finding his father and the well-being of his father.”