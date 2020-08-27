‘There’s A Seat Right Here’: Bret Baier Says He’s Asked Biden To Come On ‘Any One Of These Programs’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said Thursday that he has asked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to come on his program — on any Fox News program — but noted that it hasn’t happened yet.

Baier and Martha MacCallum, who have been hosting special coverage of the Republican National Convention, made a joint appearance on “Bill Hemmer Reports” ahead of the final night of the event. (RELATED: ‘Why Are You Screaming?’: Black Lives Matter Chair Blows Up At Martha MacCallum)

WATCH:

Anchor Bill Hemmer introduced Baier and MacCallum, and immediately turned the topic to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who had delivered brief remarks a short time earlier attacking President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Why is Joe Biden not delivering that speech today, do you think, Bret?” Hemmer asked. (RELATED: ‘Is COVID-19 Gone?’: Symone Sanders Defends Biden’s Mostly-Virtual Campaign Strategy)

“He did do a couple of interviews with MSNBC, with CNN,” Baier responded, adding, “We’ve asked him to come on Fox, come on any one of these programs. Yours, Martha’s, mine — ”

“There is a seat right here,” Hemmer laughed. “And it’s six feet —”

“There’s a seat right here,” Baier echoed. “We’d love to have him. So he did answer a few questions today, a few. Kamala Harris did not take questions at the end of this speech, but they wanted to get on the board. You know, they wanted to get on the scoreboard ahead of the president’s big night.”

The three went on to preview the themes that both campaigns appeared to be embracing going into the last weeks of the campaign.

“The interesting thing was Joe Biden saying this is ‘Donald Trump’s America’ when talking about violence. That is now the line that Democrats are using. It’s ‘Donald Trump’s America,’ which is an interesting construct. Mayor Pete used it with me yesterday,” Baier continued.

Hemmer previewed a few lines from the president’s speech, saying that the Trump campaign plans to draw attention to Biden’s 47 years in government and all that he has and hasn’t done in that time.

“Joe Biden served on Capitol Hill and has been in politics for essentially 47 years and they will say, if he wants to accomplish all of these things he had the opportunity to do it,” MacCallum concluded.