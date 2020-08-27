Cam Newton On If He Feels Like The Starting Quarterback For The Patriots: ‘Absolutely Not’

Cam Newton doesn’t feel like the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots signed Newton this past offseason, and everyone with any knowledge of football expects him to start. However, the former Panthers star doesn’t feel that way at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Absolutely not. Every day is a workday for me. That label is not important to me right now. I have so much I need to get better at, so much I need to learn, so much I need to be comfortable with. Throughout this process, that’s the last thing that I’m pretty much worried about,” Newton told the media Wednesday when discussing his outlook, according to ESPN.

This is the Cam Newton that is going to be fascinating to watch. Newton went from being arguably the most explosive player in the league a few years back to being run out of Carolina.

He’s been incredibly humbled over the past two years. Now, he’s under the leadership of Bill Belichick, has something to prove and is playing with a gigantic chip on his shoulder.

If you’re a fan of the Patriots you have to love the mood Newton is in right now. You want him angry and bitter.

Having said that, there’s literally zero chance that Cam Newton doesn’t start at quarterback for the Patriots in 2020.

You don’t sign a guy like Cam Newton so that he can ride the bench. You sign a guy like Newton to lead the office, and that’s exactly what will happen.

I can’t wait to see what he does. It’s going to be a fun time with the Pats this fall!