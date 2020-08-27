Cardi B Responds To Comment Saying America Needs ‘More Women’ Like Melania Trump And ‘Far Less’ Like Her

Cardi B clapped back after a writer claimed we needed “more women” like First Lady Melania Trump and “far less” like the rapper.

The comment was made after Melania’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night by writer DeAnna Lorraine.

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” Lorraine tweeted after Melania’s speech, which mostly praised President Donald Trump.

“Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?” Cardi B responded to Lorraine.

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020



“Wap” refers to the title of Cardi’s latest single. The acronym stands for “wet a** p*ssy.” Cardi went and found an old photo of Melania during her time as a model. (RELATED: ‘She Still Can’t Speak English’: Bette Midler Mocks Melania Trump During RNC)

“This pic giving me ‘yea you f*ckin wit some wet a** p*ssy’ vibes …just saying,” she added in another tweet alongside a screenshot of an old photo of Melania.

I love this from Cardi. First, I think it’s an unfair comparison to even put the two women against each other. The perception and expectations of the First Lady of the United States and a successful female rapper and completely different.

They are both successful in what they chose to do and there isn’t anything wrong with that.

Why are we always pitting women against each other?