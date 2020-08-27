Former Chicago Bears Player Brian Urlacher Calls Out NBA Players For Boycott

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher seemingly called out NBA players for choosing to boycott the playoff games.

Urlacher shared a post Thursday on his Instagram story comparing football star Brett Favre playing the day his dad died to the current situation, according to reporter Dov Kleiman.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” the post shared by Urlacher said. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for his knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

The post by Urlacher comes a day after the Lakers and Clippers both voted to end the season while other teams voted to continue during a league-wide meeting Wednesday in the bubble. It’s unclear if the teams have removed themselves from the playoffs. (RELATED: NBA Cancels All 3 Scheduled Playoff Games After Teams Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting)

The meeting happened after all three games scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled. The Milwaukee Bucks and other teams chose to boycott the games in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The NBA claimed the league hopes to restart the playoffs on Friday or Saturday.

“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled,” NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said in a statement Thursday. “We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meetings scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando…”