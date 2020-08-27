Crowd Honks Car Horns, Yells To Wake Up Residential Neighborhood In Kenosha

A large crowd gathered on the fourth night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, honking and yelling to wake up the neighborhood.

A video showed the cars laying on their horns while the crowd yelled loudly around midnight. Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott said that the crowd had gathered in what appeared to be a wealthier neighborhood in town.

“We’ve marched to, I believe, one of the wealthier areas of Kenosha. The crowd is honking and yelling to wake up the neighborhood,” she said.

WATCH:

A “civil unrest advisory” was also sent out, implementing a curfew of 7 p.m., Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott reported.

Riots erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. A video showed Blake walking around the front of his vehicle while police officers followed with their guns drawn. Once Blake opened the driver’s side door, officered fired 7 shots.

Blake survived the shooting and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father. The identities of the officers involved have not been released. (RELATED: Reporters Live From Wisconsin Riots Get Caught In Crossfire. Two People Shot. Daily Caller Reporter First To Render Aid)

The unrest has been ongoing since Sunday night. Rioters burned buildings to the ground and clashed with police, and a state of emergency and a mandatory curfew was implemented.

Two people were killed Tuesday night after multiple shots were fired. Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss was standing next to the man who was shot and immediately took the shirt off his back to use as a bandage to try and save the man’s life.

The man later died.