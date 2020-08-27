Dan Scavino: ‘Who Needs A Nonstop Parade Of Politicians When You’ve Got An Army Of The People Behind You’

White House social media director Dan Scavino spoke Thursday of the “spark” that President Donald Trump saw in a 16-year-old caddy nearly three decades ago.

"One day, I was cleaning golf clubs, when a man pulled into the parking lot. There was not a single person who did not know who it was," Scavino said from the stage at the Republican National Convention — and from that moment, his life was changed.

WATCH:

“All these years later, there’s a part of me that still feels a sense of wonder every day when I consider the journey we have taken together, ” Scavino continued. “My personal story with Donald Trump in so many ways is yours, too. He saw potential in me, a spark. The possibility that I could be more, do more, and achieve more than even I thought was possible. That’s how he views this country, too.”

Scavino went on to tout the accomplishments of the Trump administration’s first three years and the strengths he saw in his boss. “The president cannot be bought,” he said. “The president cannot be bullied.”

He concluded by listing a number of the personal stories that had been told at the convention, people whose lives had been impacted by Trump’s policies.

“Who needs a nonstop parade of politicians when you have an army of the people behind you?” he asked in conclusion.