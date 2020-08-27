Rudy Giuliani Says Joe Biden Is ‘An Obviously Defective Candidate,’ ‘Trojan Horse’ For Democrat ‘Left-Wing’

Former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that a Joe Biden presidency will ensure the continuation of the riots and violent crime that plague American cities while President Donald Trump will “preserve and even improve our way of life.”

“Again, the Democrats are urging you to vote for an obviously defective candidate,” Giuliani told the Republican National Convention. “Biden has changed his principles so often, he no longer has any principles.”

“He’s a Trojan Horse with Bernie, AOC, Pelosi, Black Lives Matter and his party’s entire left-wing hidden inside his body just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police, socialist policies.” (RELATED: ‘They’re Gonna Get Shot’: Rudy Giuliani Blasts De Blasio’s Plan To ‘Take The Community Back’ Without Police)

Giuliani suggested there was a “brief, shining moment” after the death of George Floyd for Democrats and Republicans to unify in a joint mission to ensure racial justice. But he said left-wing groups like antifa and Black Lives Matter made that impossible.

Giuliani has said that Black Lives Matter should be classified as domestic terrorist organization.

“Soon protests turned into riots in many other American cities, almost all Democrat,” the former mayor said.

“Businesses were burned and crushed, people beaten, shot and killed, police officers routinely assaulted, badly beaten and occasionally murdered and the police handcuffed by progressive Democrat mayors from doing anything but observe the crimes and absorb the blows.”

Giuliani cited “the slaughter of innocent young people” as the worst part of this lawlessness. “All lives matter to us.” He said the chronic rioting provides a “good view” of a Biden presidency.

Giuliani recently told Fox News that if Americans wanted a glimpse of “Joe Biden’s America,” they should look no further than a the riots in Portland.

He said it was inexcusable that the Democratic National Convention last week did not address the riots and “out of control violence plaguing Democratic cities.”

“It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city … There is no question that this awesome job of restoring safety for our people cannot be done from your basement, Joe,” Giuliani said. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Organizer Equates Looting In Chicago With ‘Reparations’)

“In critical times in our history America is always blessed with the right person to handle the crisis … Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Reagan were perfect for the challenges they faced and brought our nation through gloriously.”

Citing Trump’s “abiding love of our country and all our people … and his deep understanding of our extraordinary system of government and the strength of our American values,” the former mayor suggested the president would “preserve and even improve our way of life” in with a second term of office.

”Mr. President, Make our nation safe again!”