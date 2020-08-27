Elderly Man Assaulted By Protesters Outside Of White House

An elderly man was assaulted by protesters outside the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington, D.C. Thursday night.

Protesters reportedly punched him in the head before he fell to the ground near Lafayette Square Park, according to a video of the incident.

Protesters yelled at the man to “get the fuck out” as they followed him towards St. John’s Episcopal Church, video of the incident shows.

an elderly man was just assaulted. he was punched in the head and fell on the pavement pic.twitter.com/PkJsdddQGa — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

Another protester can be heard yelling at the crowd to “stop it, this is not what MLK would want. Fuck Trump, but keep it peaceful.” (RELATED: All The Highlights You Need From RNC Night 3, Plus What To Expect Thursday)

The protests are ongoing with the Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump is expected to officially accept the Republican presidential nominee later tonight.

