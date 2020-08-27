House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview ahead of his speech at the final night of the Republican National Convention.
The California Republican gave a sneak peak at both his remarks and President Donald Trump’s, explaining that both will attempt to contrast from the Democratic vision by taking a look toward the future. (RELATED: Pelosi On Presidential Debates — ‘I Don’t Think There Should Be Any’)
McCarthy also broke down exactly what’s happening with Nancy Pelosi. Why did she suggest former Vice President Joe Biden skip the debates with Trump? Will she yield to the White House’s demands for another coronavirus stimulus?
Finally, Datoc pressed the Republican leader on the GOP’s efforts to bring more politicians of color into the fold, a potential caucus war between populist members and fiscal hawks and the fate of Texas in the upcoming election. (RELATED: White House Is Compiling A ‘Dossier’ Of Reporters Publishing ‘False’ Articles Regarding Trump, Deputy Press Sec Claims)
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out on any future interviews and shows.
NOW CHECK OUT some more of The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Unfiltered — Reactions To Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech, Alaska’s Pebble Mine, Hunter Biden And More
EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson Previews His 2020 RNC Speech — Reacts To Claims That Trump’s ‘Suburbs’ Comments Are ‘Racist’
The Boy Who Cried ‘Postal Service’ | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 20
EXCLUSIVE: California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Spells Out What Biden Must Do To Beat Trump In November
Biden Is Going Back To The Future | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 19
Election Dissection: Biden And Harris Are Miles Apart On Health Care — Which Way Will Their Plan Lean?
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Pierson’s Unfiltered Reaction To Biden’s Latest ‘African American’ Comments
What’s More Embarrassing: Fauci’s First Pitch Or GOP Coronavirus Stimulus? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 16
STIMULUS WAR: How The New Working Class Can Save Trump From COVID | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 15
Can Banning Tik Tok Help Save Trump In November? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 14
Tucker 2024? COVID Pandemic Burns Down Both Parties | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 13
Forget Trump Vs Biden — Can Barstool Beat The Stock Market? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 12