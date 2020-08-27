House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview ahead of his speech at the final night of the Republican National Convention.

The California Republican gave a sneak peak at both his remarks and President Donald Trump’s, explaining that both will attempt to contrast from the Democratic vision by taking a look toward the future. (RELATED: Pelosi On Presidential Debates — ‘I Don’t Think There Should Be Any’)

McCarthy also broke down exactly what’s happening with Nancy Pelosi. Why did she suggest former Vice President Joe Biden skip the debates with Trump? Will she yield to the White House’s demands for another coronavirus stimulus?

Finally, Datoc pressed the Republican leader on the GOP’s efforts to bring more politicians of color into the fold, a potential caucus war between populist members and fiscal hawks and the fate of Texas in the upcoming election. (RELATED: White House Is Compiling A ‘Dossier’ Of Reporters Publishing ‘False’ Articles Regarding Trump, Deputy Press Sec Claims)

WATCH: