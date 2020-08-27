HBO Developing ‘Sphere’ Series

HBO is developing “Sphere” into a series, and it sounds awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is working on bringing the Michael Crichton novel to television. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The story follows “a team of scientists who encounter a mysterious object a thousand feet under the ocean,” and was previously a movie in 1998.

Admittedly, I know absolutely nothing about the book or the 1998 movie. I might have to check out the latter if I get a free moment.

Having said that, I am a big fan of any plot that involves finding mysterious stuff “a thousand feet under the ocean.”

That’s the kind of content I live for. Plus, we know HBO is great at making dark content. Look no further than “Westworld,” which has the same producers as “Sphere” and “True Detective,” for proof of that fact.

Now HBO will bring us this story about a mysterious object found in the ocean. Yeah, say no more, folks. I’m all in.

There’s no set release date for “Sphere,” and it’ll probably be a couple years. All I know is that I’m excited. I can’t wait to see what we get from HBO!