Ivanka Calls Trump The ‘People’s President’ During Speech At RNC

Ivanka Trump highlighted promises she said were made and kept to workers and families by President Donald Trump as she refereed to him as the “People’s President” Thursday during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

"Four years ago, I introduced you to a builder, an entrepreneur, an outsider and the people's nominee for President of the United States," the first daughter explained during her speech at on the front lawn of the White House.

"Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the People's President."

It starts at the 29:18 mark.

WATCH:

Ivanka continued, "He is our Commander-in-Chief, champion of the American worker, defender of common sense, and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country. He is our president and my father, Donald J. Trump."

Ivanka then said she wanted to tell Americans about the man “who is fighting for you from morning to night” when the microphones and cameras are off.

“But Donald Trump did not come to Washington to win praise from the beltway elites,” the first daughter explained. “Donald Trump came to Washington for one reason, and one reason alone: To Make America Great Again!” “My father has strong convictions,” she added. “He knows what he believes, and says what he thinks. Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste. And I know his tweets can feel a bit … unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.”

Ivanka continued, “Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible.”