Jeff Bezos Surpasses $200 Billion Net Worth Mark Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has surpassed the $200 billion net worth mark as of Wednesday.

Bezos‘ net worth was roughly $202 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The website keeps track of the 500 richest people around the world. The increase in his net worth came as Amazon’s stock price hit a record$3,438 per share, according to CBS News. The shares had dropped to $3,400 at the time this article was published.

Bezos isn’t the only person getting richer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was pushed above the $100 billion mark after his company stock prices rose. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also saw his net worth rise above $100 billion this month, CBS reported. (RELATED: Protesters Build Guillotine Outside Of Jeff Bezos’ Home: ‘If We Don’t Get It, Shut It Down’)

Bezos has been the richest person in the world since 2017. He founded Amazon in 1994.

Prices for stock in tech companies has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic due to online shopping, CBS reported.

Meanwhile, 16.3 million people in the United States were labeled unemployed in July largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to MSNBC. The overall unemployment rate was 10.2%, the outlet reported.

It is important to note that furloughed workers are included in the unemployment numbers. 56% of unemployed Americans are currently furloughed from their jobs. That’s roughly 9.2 million people.

The week of July 4 the Labor Department reported roughly 31 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits, according to the New York Times.