Jewish Center At Delaware University Allegedly Started By Arsonist

A fire reportedly damaged a Jewish Life Center at the University of Delaware, according to a Wednesday report.

The fire at the building that houses the Chabad Center for Jewish Life was allegedly started by an arsonist on Tuesday, investigators announced, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. Firefighters were reportedly able to control the blaze with no known injuries.

“This is a sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods. My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy,” Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton wrote in a statement, NBC 10 reported.

A fire last night at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life caused extensive damage. Thankfully the building was unoccupied. Authorities say there is no evidence of a hate crime at this time. UD is offering support in the face of such a disturbing incident. https://t.co/CLOkUjc05Y pic.twitter.com/beIUHcDp9s — Univ. of Delaware (@UDelaware) August 27, 2020

Around $75,000 in damages was reportedly caused by the fire, according to NBC 10. (RELATED: Arson Experts And Police Investigate Fire Set At Catholic Church In Massachusetts Possibly Caused By Molotov Cocktail)

“It is heartbreaking to learn the fire at the Chabad Center was set intentionally,” Clifton said, NBC 10 reported. “I have faith that the Newark Police Department and partner agencies will work tirelessly to identify the individual or individuals responsible and bring them to justice.”

A criminal investigation is reportedly being pursued after the Delaware Fire Marshal’s office discovered that the fire was deliberate, according to NBC 10.

