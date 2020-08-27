Report: Kanye Sues Ohio Secretary Of State To Get On Presidential Ballot

Kanye West has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in an effort to once again get on the state’s presidential ballot in November.

It all comes after the state’s election chief rejected some 15,000 signatures and other paperwork submitted by the 43-year-old rapper to run as an independent in the 2020 election, according to the Associated Press in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

Kanye West has failed to make the ballot in Missouri. https://t.co/KsB1w9Ui4O — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 26, 2020

The emergency filling against Republican LaRose comes after the signatures were turned down, “citing mismatched information on the signature-gathering documents,” per the report.

According to the outlet:

In the complaint, attorneys for West’s campaign in Ohio allege that it is LaRose’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed against the petition and it doesn’t violate Ohio law.

It comes after reports surfaced that the “Ye” hitmaker’s request to be on the ballot in the state had been denied last week. The same week, the elections board in Illinois ruled that West failed to turn in enough signatures and would not be appearing on the ballot in his home state. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

As previously reported, officials in Wyoming have said the rapper will not be on the ballot in that state after his campaign failed to turn in signatures by the deadline. In Missouri, election officials said Kanye fell short of the needed signatures.

Today our office issued a letter to Kanye West informing him of the insufficiency of his independent candidate nomination petition for President. The petition was determined to have 6,557 valid signatures of the required 10,000. pic.twitter.com/vxOSk8WCD3 — Missouri SOS Office (@MissouriSOS) August 25, 2020

The rapper is currently on the ballot in eight states, according to Forbes magazine, those are Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Vermont and Idaho.