Vice President Mike Pence delivered the keynote speech on the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention Wednesday and expanded on the theme of the “Land of Heroes.”

The vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence both recounted actions President Donald Trump has taken to support veterans, including the second lady’s mental health initiative. (RELATED: Mike Pence Touts Trump’s Victories Against Biden Agenda Of ‘Government Control’)

“Our armed forces and our veterans fill this land of heroes, and many join us tonight in this historic form,” Pence told the gathered attendees at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. “With heroes just like these, we defend our nation every day.”

WATCH:

The evening featured speeches from a number of veterans themselves, including Lt. Gen. Keith Kellog, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Civil Rights activist Clarence Henderson, and Sister Deirdre Byrne.

National Association of Police Officers President Michael McHale, former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and Chicago widower Sam Vigil all expanded on Trump’s commitment to law and order and putting American voters at the forefront of the administration’s policy decisions.

WATCH:

Notably, a cadre of football figures — and Fox News regulars — also delivered remarks.

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz espoused why, in his eyes, Trump embodies winning, while ex-NFLers Jack Brewer and Burgess Owens both praised the president for trying to help the black community.

WATCH:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was responsible for arguably the most emotional moment of the night. She described how, before she knew him, the president comforted her during one of her most trying times — a preventative double mastectomy. McEnany claimed that as she has grown to know Trump personally over the past two years, she learned that “the same way President Trump has supported me, he supports” all Americans.

“When I look into my baby’s eyes, I see a new life. A miracle, to which I have a solemn responsibility to protect,” she added. “Choosing to have a preventative mastectomy was the hardest decision I ever had to make, but supporting President Trump, who will protect my daughter and our children, was the easiest.”

WATCH:

The evening ended with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joining the Pences on stage in Baltimore, followed by a performance of the Star Spangled Banner by country music star Trace Adkins.

WATCH:

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, UFC President Dana White, Ivanka Trump, the president himself and others are slated to close out the convention Thursday, yet preliminary reports indicate that the schedule might be postponed due to the Category 4 hurricane scheduled to make landfall in Louisiana and Texas the same day.

You can watch Wednesday night’s entire broadcast below.

WATCH: