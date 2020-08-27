Les Miles On Players Skipping The College Football Season: ‘They Opt Into The Pandemic’

Kansas football coach Les Miles dropped an incredible line about coronavirus during a recent press conference.

With the virus hammering college football in a brutal way, players have been given the option to opt out of the upcoming season. However, the man leading the Jayhawks thinks they’re simply opting into more trouble! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miles told the media the following Monday, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal:

If they opt out because of the pandemic, then they opt into the pandemic. The last I saw it, the pandemic was worldwide, OK? So I don’t know what their advantage is to turn at this point away from what would be a good finish to a college career and opportunity to advance their abilities and then have a choice whether to go off to the NFL or to stay and compete. So we’d love to have them stay and compete.

I’m glad to see Les Miles hasn’t lost a step at all. This is the definition of a football guy quote. It’s a golden example.

Don’t want to play football? That’s fine. You’re just opting into a global pandemic ravaging the world! Those are your choices.

Play football, or opt out and opt into the coronavirus pandemic. When you think about it, that’s about as blunt as it gets!

So, do you want coronavirus or do you want football? Personally, I’d rather play football than get a virus.

I think Les Miles would agree.

Seriously, there’s no doubt Miles is one of the most entertaining men in all of sports, and this quote is just the latest example.