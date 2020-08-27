Looting Begins In Minneapolis After Homicide Suspect Commits Suicide

Looters went after a Target shopping center Wednesday night in Minneapolis, completely destroying the merchandise inside.

Looters could be seen in the video stealing and destroying merhcandise in the store as another wave of protests broke out in the city.

Helicopters flew above the city as chaos ensued. Police had also blocked off several areas of the city. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

WATCH:

The unrest began after a homicide suspect committed suicide. The suspect shot himself once he was surrounded, according to the police. A graphic video was released showing the last moments of the man’s life.

Police say suspect in earlier homicide killed himself on Nicollet Mall as police closed in. Large crowd here. Police say they will release video soon. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/R1mnlGIwtp — Abby Simons (@AJillSimons) August 27, 2020

Daily Caller contributor Kyle Hooten was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night as the looting and violence ensued.

Protests and riots erupted across Minneapolis following the May 25 death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide demonstrations. The demonstrations were ongoing for several weeks.