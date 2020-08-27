Matthew Stafford Says The Lions Have To Make The ‘Reps Count’

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford wants every single snap of football to count.

Stafford is geared up to play in his first game since missing a large chunk of the 2019 campaign with back injury. The star gunslinger put in some offseason work with his teammates, but he knows it won’t mean much if they don’t score some points in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If we play bad on offense, it means nothing. We’ve got to go out there and produce on Sunday. We’ve got to make those things count. We’ve got to make those reps count. I certainly tried to get a jump start any way I could,” Stafford said when talking about his offseason training, according to the team’s website.

I respect the hell out of Stafford’s bluntness. He’s obviously 100% correct. If you don’t get the job done on Sundays, then all the offseason reps are pointless.

You can practice all you want and work out all you want. That’s good, and players should do it in the spring and summer.

However, at the end of the day, you either win or you don’t. If you don’t win, then that’s just wasted reps.

Seeing as how bad the Lions were last season without Stafford, they need him grinding it out at 100% if we want any shot of doing well in 2020.

Luckily, it sounds like his head is in the right place and he’s focused. Now, it’s time to go get the job done.