Max Kellerman Claims SEC Football Fans Are Dumb, Says They’re ‘Almost Immune To Facts’

ESPN’s Max Kellerman had a scorching hot take about SEC football fans, and people won’t like it.

Kellerman said the following during his Thursday episode of “First Take” when talking about college football and the coronavirus pandemic, according to Outkick:

You made the argument a couple weeks ago, you thought if SEC football wasn’t played that could swing the general election because people in Trump’s base would be very upset that they didn’t have football, which is practically a religion down there. I disagreed because he would simply shift blame because the pandemic is raging. They seem to be susceptible to very low quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts.

You can watch his full comments below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN’s Max Kellerman calls SEC football fans stupid and “easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts.” Why the hell did he think going on national TV and calling a large portion of the country dumb was a smart idea? pic.twitter.com/I2kqxg2uXg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2020

What the hell did we all just watch? I understand that it might be hard for Max Kellerman to understand from his ivory tower and big salary, but people in SEC country aren’t stupid.

I know a ton of people from that region. They’re good people. In fact, short of the people from where I grew up in Wisconsin, I’d argue the nicest people I’ve ever met are from the south.

They’re incredibly intelligent, good family people, well educated, have great jobs and they love football in the fall.

In the eyes of Max Kellerman, that makes you “susceptible to very low quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts.”

What an absolutely pathetic and disgraceful thing to say.

Max Kellerman should try to broaden his horizons a bit. He might find that he actually likes people from the south. Turns out, they’re pretty damn smart! They just love their football. If that’s a crime, then lock me up.