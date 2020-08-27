Melania Steals Show In Jaw-Dropping Lime Green Cape Dress On Final Night Of RNC

Melania Trump hands down stole the show Thursday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping cape dress on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the stunning sleeveless lime green dress that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of his speech at the RNC. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the amazing look with loose hair, a red belt and red high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The first daughter Ivanka Trump also spoke on the final night just ahead of the president and looked just as fantastic when she stepped out in a great off-the-shoulder black top and pants combo.

FLOTUS‘ and Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before.

Check out some of Melania’s greatest looks here and Ivanka’s unforgettable outfits throughout the years here.