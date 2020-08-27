Mitch McConnell Lists What He Believes Are The Problems With ‘Today’s Democrat Party’ During RNC Speech

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid out a list Thursday of issues he has with the current Democratic Party during his speech at the Republican National Convention.

In his speech, McConnell said he is proud of the work the Republicans have done in the Senate under his leadership, saying the Republican-led Senate is “the firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda.” McConnel also said that this election is more important than ever, telling voters to reelect President Donald Trump.

“Today’s Democrat Party doesn’t want to improve life for middle America. They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives. They want to tell you when you can go to work. When your kids can go to school. They want to tax your job out of existence and then send you a government check for unemployment,” McConnell said.

WATCH:

McConnell went on to list what he believes will happen if Democrats win in November.

“They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive. What sources of information are credible. And even how many hamburgers you can eat. They want to defund the police and take away your Second Amendment rights. They want free health care for illegal immigrants, yet they offer no protection at all for unborn Americans. They want to pack the Supreme Court with liberals intent on eroding our constitutional rights. And they want to codify all of this by making the swamp itself — Washington, DC — America’s 51st state,” McConnell continued.

“With two more liberal Senators, we cannot undo the damage they’ve done. Now you understand why Democrats spent an entire week telling us about who Joe Biden is — not what he intends to do,” McConnell added. (RELATED: McConnell Weighs In On College Football Season: ‘America Needs Football’)

McConnell is up for reelection as Republicans are fighting to maintain control of the Senate.