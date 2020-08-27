Eight Nebraska Football Players Sue The Big 10 Over Football Being Canceled

Multiple Nebraska football players have sued the Big 10 over football being canceled.

The Big 10 canceled football August 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s been absolute chaos ever since. Now, the conference and Kevin Warren might end up in court. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Omaha.com, the lawsuit from eight Nebraska players claims the Big 10’s decision “didn’t follow established procedures in the decision-making process and was ‘unjustified’ based on flawed and misapplied medical information, and the suit was filed in the District Court of Lancaster County.

BREAKING: Eight Nebraska football players are suing the Big Ten in the district court of Lancaster County, seeking to have the court invalidate league’s decision to postpone the season. More from @EvanBlandOWH: https://t.co/fSygBZpDNw #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 27, 2020

Good for these Nebraska players. It’s wild that we’re even talking about suing the Big 10, but 2020 has been a crazy year.

I hope players on the Cornhuskers sue the hell out of the B1G. I hope they take them to court and rake them over the coals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 27, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

The fact of the matter is that nobody knows the truth with how Big 10 football got canceled. It’s different information depending on the day.

Players, coaches, administrators and fans have every right to demand answers, and that’s exactly what Nebraska is doing. I 100% applaud and support them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

Cowardly Kevin has to go. The Big 10 was the crown jewel of college sports, and that’s ruined because of him. You know you screwed up big time when I’m out here aligning with the Cornhuskers. What a wild time to be alive!