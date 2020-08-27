The NHL Plays A Full Wednesday Night Schedule After The NBA And MLB Postpone Games

The NHL didn’t postpone a single game Wednesday night.

The MLB and NBA both postponed games in the aftermath of brutally violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer. There’s even a chance the NBA might be done for the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game tonight has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. It’s the third MLB game to be canceled in the wake of the NBA players refusing to play after the fallout of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

You know who didn’t cancel anything, went out and did the jobs they’re paid to do? NHL players, in three different games Wednesday night.

The league did exactly what it exists to do, which is play hockey games for millions of fans around the world. It’s a hockey league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning) on Aug 26, 2020 at 8:28pm PDT

It’s not a political activism organization. Outside of a message about racism prior to a game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning and some messages from players, the night was relatively tame for the NHL.

Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba called the decision to take the ice by NHL teams “disheartening,” but overall, the league had a pretty smooth evening without players trying to shut things down.

Here are @matt_dumba‘s comments on @Sportsnet650 regarding the NHL’s response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, in comparison to the NBA’s response today. pic.twitter.com/Ef8i1mZGox — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 27, 2020

People might not like to hear it, but the rest of the pro sports leagues in America could learn a thing or two from the NHL.

It turns out that you can hold certain opinions and still do your job. These are hockey players and they’re people.

In the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, the NHL will hold a moment of reflection before tonight’s Tampa/Boston game in Toronto and tonight’s Colorado/Dallas game in Edmonton. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 26, 2020

They have every right to feel however they want about the Jacob Blake shooting, but they’re not government authority figures. They’re hockey players. Sports are meant to provide people an excuse to unplug. They don’t exist to lecture Americans about political topics.

If you want that, then turn on CNN or MSNBC. Leave sports alone. The only league that seems to understand that is the NHL. The WNBA even postponed games! Think about how absurd this is!

Anthony Cirelli wants nothing to do with Brandon Carlo. pic.twitter.com/zWT7gADwTD — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 27, 2020

NHL games need to happen and every other sports league should be playing as well. If they want to sit it out, then just shut the whole thing down. The world will keep spinning. These are athletes, and sports shouldn’t be destroyed by politics.