Editorial

The NHL Plays A Full Wednesday Night Schedule After The NBA And MLB Postpone Games

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 26: Head coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacts against the Boston Bruins during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 26, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NHL didn’t postpone a single game Wednesday night.

The MLB and NBA both postponed games in the aftermath of brutally violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer. There’s even a chance the NBA might be done for the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know who didn’t cancel anything, went out and did the jobs they’re paid to do? NHL players, in three different games Wednesday night.

The league did exactly what it exists to do, which is play hockey games for millions of fans around the world. It’s a hockey league.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning) on

It’s not a political activism organization. Outside of a message about racism prior to a game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning and some messages from players, the night was relatively tame for the NHL.

Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba called the decision to take the ice by NHL teams “disheartening,” but overall, the league had a pretty smooth evening without players trying to shut things down.

People might not like to hear it, but the rest of the pro sports leagues in America could learn a thing or two from the NHL.

It turns out that you can hold certain opinions and still do your job. These are hockey players and they’re people.

They have every right to feel however they want about the Jacob Blake shooting, but they’re not government authority figures. They’re hockey players. Sports are meant to provide people an excuse to unplug. They don’t exist to lecture Americans about political topics.

If you want that, then turn on CNN or MSNBC. Leave sports alone. The only league that seems to understand that is the NHL. The WNBA even postponed games! Think about how absurd this is!

NHL games need to happen and every other sports league should be playing as well. If they want to sit it out, then just shut the whole thing down. The world will keep spinning. These are athletes, and sports shouldn’t be destroyed by politics.