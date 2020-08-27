Notre Dame Schedules September 19 Football Game Against USF

Notre Dame and USF will play each other in football this fall

According to a release from the Fighting Irish, the Bulls and Notre Dame have scheduled a game for September 19 in South Bend.

It’ll be the one game outside of ACC competition that the Fighting Irish get this season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brett McMurphy also reported that the Bulls and Fighting Irish will play two games at some point down the road.

I love the fact Notre Dame scheduled this game. It’s one step closer to football happening in the fall. It’s one step closer to returning to normal.

Now, the Fighting Irish will probably steam roll USF, but it doesn’t matter to me. The fact the game is even happening is a win.

It’s truly incredible how badly some conferences bungled this situation. Notre Dame is out here scheduling games for September and the Big 10 is hiding in the basement afraid to go outside because of Cowardly Kevin.

It’s truly sad to see, but at least Notre Dame is pushing forward.

Props to Notre Dame for not giving up. That’s what we love to see!