REDDIT DEBATE: What’s An Under The Radar College Football Matchup You Consider A Rivalry?

What college football matchups do you consider a rivalry but most others don’t?

This is a question that the college football subreddit is fiercely diving into right now, and it's easy for me as a Wisconsin Badgers man.

The Badgers have a few well-known rivals. Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota are the main ones over the past couple decades.

We can now safely add Nebraska into the mix after they joined the Big 10.

However, a game that I actually look forward to a lot every year and one that flies under the radar is Northwestern.

Is it a rivalry on the same scale as the other ones listed above? No, but Northwestern has been a thorn in Wisconsin’s side for a long time.

There’s just something about those Wildcats and Pat Fitzgerald that pisses me off. I can’t put my thumb on it, but it’s true.

We’re always more talented than them, and they still find ways to steal games from us. For whatever reason, Northwestern routinely gives Wisconsin problems.

For that reason, it’s turned into a decent rivalry over the past 15 years. In our last eight games against Northwestern, we’re 4-4.

We’re literally splitting them right down the middle, and we shouldn’t be. That’s the part that pisses me off. We should be 8-0. I might even stomach 7-1. I damn sure don’t accept 4-4.

Whatever Fitzgerald is cooking in Evanston, it’s a problem for us.

So, I’d have to go with Northwestern for sure as our rivalry that flies under the radar.