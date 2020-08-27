Editorial

REPORT: NBA Players Will Resume The Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

(Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NBA playoffs will reportedly start back up after being disrupted by protests.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the players have decided to start games back up after the entire Wednesday slate was postponed because of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that didn’t last long, did it? Did anyone realistically believe the entire NBA postseason was going to collapse?

I think we can all agree the idea of that happening was pretty far-fetched. Postponing games for a single night is one thing.

Canceling the entire playoffs is a different animal. I guess the Lakers and Clippers trying to shut the whole thing down just wasn’t convincing enough.

A boycott makes literally no sense to begin with, and now it’s over. I’d love to know what went into the reversal.

I’m guessing somebody made it crystal clear to the players that refusing to play wasn’t a winning avenue for anyone.

Either way, the NBA is back after a brief break. We’ll have to see if things stick.