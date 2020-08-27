REPORT: NBA Players Will Resume The Playoffs

The NBA playoffs will reportedly start back up after being disrupted by protests.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the players have decided to start games back up after the entire Wednesday slate was postponed because of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA’s players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Well, that didn’t last long, did it? Did anyone realistically believe the entire NBA postseason was going to collapse?

Magic players walking off the court after the Bucks boycott Game 5 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/zPcb7NUUbw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

I think we can all agree the idea of that happening was pretty far-fetched. Postponing games for a single night is one thing.

Canceling the entire playoffs is a different animal. I guess the Lakers and Clippers trying to shut the whole thing down just wasn’t convincing enough.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

A boycott makes literally no sense to begin with, and now it’s over. I’d love to know what went into the reversal.

I’m guessing somebody made it crystal clear to the players that refusing to play wasn’t a winning avenue for anyone.

The Bucks still haven’t come out to the court for Game 5 and the Magic have left the court. pic.twitter.com/tA6pSaXGsM — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020

Either way, the NBA is back after a brief break. We’ll have to see if things stick.