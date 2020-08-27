REPORT: LaMelo Ball To Sign An Endorsement Deal With Puma

LaMelo Ball will reportedly sign an endorsement deal with Puma.

According to Shams Charania, the highly-touted NBA prospect will ink a deal with Puma over other apparel companies. It’s not known how much the deal will be for, but I have no doubt it’ll be worth stacks of cash for the youngest Ball brother. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Projected top NBA pick LaMelo Ball is finalizing an endorsement deal with Puma, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

I can’t wait to see the financial details on this deal. They’re going to be huge. LaMelo might not end up being the first overall pick, but he’s definitely going in the top three.

No matter where he’s picked, he’s without question the most marketable player in the draft. His social media following is gigantic, he has global appeal and he’s already a well-known brand.

All of that adds up to the youngest Ball brother getting straight paid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Jun 28, 2020 at 7:21pm PDT

There had previously been a report that LaMelo had been offered $100 million from an unidentified shoe company.

Will his deal with Puma be that much? Honestly, it wouldn’t shock me at all. Branding is a huge part of the apparel game, and LaMelo moves that needle in a way most players could only dream of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 3:02pm PST

It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch LaMelo in the NBA over the next several years. There’s no doubt he’s about to be a very wealthy young man.