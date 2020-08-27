‘That’s A Promise Kept!’: Utah AG Sean Reyes Describes Trump As A ‘Fierce Warrior Against Human Trafficking’

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes praised President Donald Trump for his aid in the fight against human trafficking during his Thursday night speech at the Republican National Convention.

Reyes described Trump as a “fierce warrior against human trafficking” who promised during a 2017 meeting to “attack this evil.”

WATCH:

“I’ve been able to lead some of the largest trafficking prosecutions in America and traveled to foreign countries, working with law enforcement and NGOs to dismantle trafficking networks and rescue people from the most brutal conditions imaginable,” Reyes said. “Young girls and women sold into sex slavery. Young boys and men forced into labor servitude. Illegal adoptions. Organ harvesting. Human life, utterly debased.”

Reyes said Trump “asked insightful questions” and “expressed deep concern for victims” during their meeting.

“Overwhelmed with compassion, he promised to fight this evil,” he said. “President Trump summoned Ivanka and leaders from his cabinet, directing resources and hundreds of millions of dollars for raising awareness, liberating victims, prosecuting predators and empowering survivors. Together they’ve done more to combat human trafficking than any administration in modern history. Now that’s a promise kept!”

Reyes went on to describe “similar aggressive action” Trump has taken “break the chains of drug addiction and improve mental and behavioral health.” (RELATED: FINALLY! President Trump Freezes Assets Of Human Traffickers)

“He declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency and made available billions of dollars to confront this threat,” he said. “He also signed a bill creating a phone number, like 911, but for mental health. When activated, 988 will be a lifeline for those struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression, addiction, self-harm or even hurting others.”

Trump signed an executive order in January that increases inter-agency cooperation to combat human trafficking. It also created a task force to focus on murdered and missing Alaska Natives and American Indians. The president’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, has also taken an interest in the issue during her time at the White House.