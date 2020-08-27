Pete Carroll On Whether NFL Teams Will Refuse To Play Because Of Protesting: ‘Anything’s Possible’

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks there’s a chance NFL teams refuse to take the field in the fall.

The MLB and NBA saw several games get postponed Wednesday night in protest to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now, the man running the Seahawks believes it could happen in the NFL in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carroll said the following Wednesday night, according to ProFootballTalk:

Anything’s possible. I mentioned to the players this is the year — the protest season. It’s the season of protesting. And we’ll handle ourselves as we do. This is a protest that doesn’t have an end to it until all the problems go away. And we solve the issues and stuff. So we’re gonna do our part and continue to work to stay actively involved, and continue to stay in touch with the situations that are going on by staying on the topics and with it just in hopes that we can be there to help and support where we can and have influence where we can.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

Listen in as @PeteCarroll speaks after this afternoon’s mock game.https://t.co/r85af1vVCf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 26, 2020

So, let me make sure that I get this straight from Carroll. NFL players are going to protest “until all the problems go away”? Am I understanding this correctly?

What the hell does that even mean? That sounds like a blanket excuse to do whatever you want. If the stance is that the NFL won’t play as long as there’s a single problem, then the league is cooked.

What if players disagree about problems? What if some players don’t think there are problems? Do some players refuse to play and teams are forced to play with adjusted rosters?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Aug 26, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

See how absurd this situation is getting? I came up with those questions in a matter of seconds. What do we think will happen with weeks of preparation to poke holes in this situation?

The bad news for NFL players is that they often have the worst contracts in pro sports, and there are tons of people eager for a roster spot. If NFL players start refusing to take the field, they’ll be replaced in a heartbeat.

These are pro athletes! They get paid to play sports, and they should consider themselves absurdly lucky. They’re not experts on things outside of football, and that’s okay. They shouldn’t pretend to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Aug 25, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Just focus on playing football, and the rest will take care of itself. There’s no reason to let politics ruin sports.