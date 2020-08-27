Stay Cool With This Personal Bladeless Fan, Now Just $20

As much as you hope for them, cool breezes are in short supply during the hottest summer months. And while you can’t carry around an A/C with you wherever you go, you can get incredible cooling relief with this Bladeless personal fan.

Unlike other cordless fans out there, this little guy is incredibly powerful and has three dynamic speeds you can choose from. And since it doesn’t actually have any spinning blades, you never have to deal with your hair getting caught in the device, or accidentally slicing a finger. And it’s so lightweight and easy-to-carry, you can pop it right into your bag, car, or wherever else for instant cooling relief whenever you need it.

This state-of-the-art personal fan also features a rechargeable, built-in battery, ideal for long-term use. You can even use this battery to recharge your phone when you attach it to any standard USB charging cable. Talk about convenience! And as if all that wasn’t enough, it even comes with a handy desktop stand, perfect for putting on your nightstand, desk, or even your table out at a restaurant.

Not sure this portable fan can keep that sweat off your brow? Check out these awesome reviews it has online!

“It’s exactly what I needed. It fits perfectly in my purse. Love that it has 3 speeds. Love that I can charge it at night and throw it in my purse in the morning.” – Rebecca B.

“I’m happy with the bladeless fan. It’s very handy to keep nearby for emergency hot flashes. I especially like the bladeless part. I don’t have to keep it away from me to prevent getting smacked with them. I like everything about it!” – Nancy V.

Stay cool with the Bladeless Personal Fan, now just $20 bucks down from $60.

Price subject to change.

