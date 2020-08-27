Watch A Special Inside Look At The Highly-Anticipated Movie ‘Tenet’

“Tenet” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

Christopher Nolan’s new movie hits theaters Sept. 3 in America, and people couldn’t be more excited. This was supposed to be the movie of the summer, but coronavirus caused serious delays. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, we’re less than a week out from the highly-anticipated film with Robert Pattinson. For those of you who don’t already know, this is the most excited I’ve been for a movie in a very long time.

An inside look at “Tenet” was recently released, and it’s only raising my expectations even higher. Give it a watch below.

I’ve tried to shield myself from any information about “Tenet.” I don’t want to really know what anyone thinks.

The plot is supposed to be secretive and I want it to stay that way. Outside of some headlines for reviews, which have all been great, I’ve purposely avoided learning anything about “Tenet.”

When I finally get a chance to sit in a theater and watch it, I want to go in with a clean mind. Again, this is Christopher Nolan we’re talking about!

He’s one of the most iconic directors to ever live, and he’s made a movie with Michael Caine, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

I hope you guys are as excited as I am. I have a feeling that “Tenet” is going to be a glorious experience when it comes out in a few days.