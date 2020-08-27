UCLA Sues Under Armour After The Apparel Company Pulls Out Of Giant Contract

UCLA is suing Under Armour for breach of contract.

According to Pete Thamel, the Bruins have filed a lawsuit in District Court in California after the apparel company terminated its deal with UCLA during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thamel tweeted that UCLA is claiming in the lawsuit that “the amount in controversy exceeds $200,000,000.”

Breaking: UCLA is suing Under Armour for breach of contract, filed today in District Court in California. “The amount in controversy exceeds $200,000,000,” the document reads. UA announced in June it was ending their partnership with UCLA. @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/vlJOv7K3Bm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 27, 2020

I mean, we all saw this coming right? UCLA’s deal with Under Armour was $280 million. That’s a whole lot of cash and it was a record deal at the time.

The company then used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to terminate the contract with the Bruins. If you thought UCLA would just roll over and play dead, then you don’t know anything about college sports.

There is a force majeure clause in UCLA’s contract with Under Armour that, in theory, lets either party out of its obligations for events including “natural calamities, national emergencies, declarations of war, riot, civil disturbance, sabotage, explosions, acts of God.” — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) June 27, 2020

I’m convinced the decision to pull out had very little to do with coronavirus and had more to do with the fact that UCLA has fallen off the map in terms of being a national brand.

The football team is laughably bad, and the basketball team is a shell of what the Bruins used to be back in the day.

Under Armour made a bad bet, saw a window to get out using the force majeure clause and took it.

Now, it’s time to see what happens in court. There’s a whole lot of money on the table, and you know I’m all about that kind of action.