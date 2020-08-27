Virginia Cavaliers Name Brennan Armstrong The Starting Quarterback Over Keytaon Thompson

Brennan Armstrong will be the starting quarterback for the Virginia Cavaliers this fall.

The team announced Thursday that the sophomore passer had won the quarterback competition over graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m honestly a shade surprised by this. Granted, I don’t know a ton about Brennan Armstrong and his quarterbacking ability, but I know Keytaon Thompson is a hell of an athlete.

Sure, he doesn’t have the greatest arm on the planet, but he can extend plays with his feet. Given the quarterback position at the college level, you’d think Virginia would want that option on the table.

The Cavaliers aren’t exactly stacked with talent.

However, the Cavaliers have gone in a different direction, and it’s the Armstrong show at this point. You have to wonder if there’ll be some packages for Thompson.

He’s just too athletic to keep glued to the bench.

Hey, you know college football is right around the corner when we’re talking quarterback battles! We love to see it!