Legendary Basketball Coach Lute Olson Dies At The Age Of 85

09 Nov 2001: Head coach Lute Olsen of Arizona reacts during the championship game against Florida in the Coaches vs. Cancer IKON Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Arizona won 75-71. DIGITAL IMAGE MandatoryCredit: Ezra Shaw/ALLSPORT via Getty Images

Legendary basketball coach Lute Olson has passed away at the age of 85.

The Arizona Wildcats announced late Thursday night that their former iconic coach had died, and wrote, “Coach Olson – We are forever indebted to you for what you did for our program, university and community.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Damn, I’m not going to lie when I say this one hits hard. As any college basketball fan knows, Lute Olson was a titan in the sport.

He wasn’t just a basketball coach. He was an iconic leader. We’ve rarely seen men like him over the past several decades, and we’ll rarely see men like him ever again.

The man just won basketball games with the Wildcats. All he did was win. As a head coach in college basketball, Olson won 776 games, and 587 of those came at Arizona.

He also took home one national title and went to five Final Fours. Again, the man was born a winner.

Death is a part of life, but that doesn’t make it easy. It doesn’t make it any easier at all. I’m a huge college basketball fan and losing Olson just hits differently.

Rest easy, coach. Hopefully, we find a few more guys like you.