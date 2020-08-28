Army Marksmen Fielding New Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System

The U.S. Army has begun fielding its new Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System (CSASS), a platform based on the G28 from Heckler & Koch. The piston-driven semi-automatic is chambered in 7.62 NATO and capable of firing the military’s XM1158 Advanced Armor Piercing Round as well as the M80A1 Enhanced Performance Round.

“We have given them a rifle that is precise and capable of closing the capability gap of 300 to 600 meters, which means it fills the maximum firing distance gap between the standard issue rifle and the sniper rifle,” said David Parris, who works for Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command. The firearm’s official designation is M110A1 and its primary role will be the Designated Marksman Rifle.

The gun is also equipped with a SIG Sauer Tango 6 1-6×24 mm. Members of the 82nd Airborne testing the system detected no shift in point-of-impact/point-of-aim after parachute jumps. Between 5 and 6 thousand complete rifle systems will be delivered to the Army. The contract is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Thanks to Shooting Illustrated for this post. Click here to visit ShootingIllustrated.com.

