Editorial

Multiple College Football Teams Didn’t Practice Thursday Amid Social Unrest

Several college football programs canceled Thursday practices.

According to Ross Dellenger, Baylor, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, USF, Boston College, Kentucky and Appalachian State all canceled practice in the aftermath of Jacob Blake being shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Anwar Richardson also reported that Texas didn’t practice and “decided to use the time to discuss social issues together as a team.”

Let me be crystal clear for everyone. College athletes canceling practice is a whole hell of a lot different than pro athletes canceling games.

These young men are teenagers or in their early 20s. They’re all in a very important time in their lives. They might be hurting, could be confused and might have questions they want answered about what’s happening in the world.

In many situations, football coaches serve as the main authority figure in their lives. College students needing help to understand a situation is totally okay, acceptable and to be encouraged. It’s a lot different than NBA players refusing to take the court in an attempt to prove a point.

These players aren’t threatening to boycott games. A day of practice got canceled. It’s not a big deal at all, and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach tweeted his support for the situation.

It’s really not a comparable situation at all to pro sports. It’s a different animal. Hopefully, the coaches and young men come together to create a positive environment and situation.