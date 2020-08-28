Multiple College Football Teams Didn’t Practice Thursday Amid Social Unrest

Several college football programs canceled Thursday practices.

According to Ross Dellenger, Baylor, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, USF, Boston College, Kentucky and Appalachian State all canceled practice in the aftermath of Jacob Blake being shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Baylor football players have joined six other FBS schools choosing not to practice today to protest social injustice, source tells @SINow. BU joins Western Kentucky, Mississippi State, USF, Boston College, Kentucky and App State. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 27, 2020

Anwar Richardson also reported that Texas didn’t practice and “decided to use the time to discuss social issues together as a team.”

The Texas football team did not practice on Thursday as players and coaches decided to use the time to discuss social issues together as a team, according to sources. The expectations at this point are that the team will resume practicing this weekend. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 28, 2020

Let me be crystal clear for everyone. College athletes canceling practice is a whole hell of a lot different than pro athletes canceling games.

These young men are teenagers or in their early 20s. They’re all in a very important time in their lives. They might be hurting, could be confused and might have questions they want answered about what’s happening in the world.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Person shot in the head during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Daily Caller’s @RichieMcGinniss rushes in, applies pressure to the wound and carries him to the hospital. The media doesn’t want you to see this, but it’s a war zone. pic.twitter.com/uBhEkTTqFp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 26, 2020

In many situations, football coaches serve as the main authority figure in their lives. College students needing help to understand a situation is totally okay, acceptable and to be encouraged. It’s a lot different than NBA players refusing to take the court in an attempt to prove a point.

These players aren’t threatening to boycott games. A day of practice got canceled. It’s not a big deal at all, and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach tweeted his support for the situation.

I am proud to be the Head Football Coach at Mississippi State. I applaud our players for expressing some of their fears and anxieties today. I support them and look forward to working with them tomorrow, to use football to elevate us and the people around us. Hail State! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) August 28, 2020

It’s really not a comparable situation at all to pro sports. It’s a different animal. Hopefully, the coaches and young men come together to create a positive environment and situation.