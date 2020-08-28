Big 10 Attorney Says ‘Harm Would Be Incredible’ If Documents Are Turned Over In Nebraska Lawsuit

The Big 10 wants to do everything possible to make sure documents aren’t turned over in the Nebraska lawsuit.

The conference was sued by a group of Nebraska football players over the decision to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic, and it sounds like things are going to get very ugly, very fast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Sean Callahan, Big 10 attorney Andrew Luger said the “harm would be incredible” if the conference had to release the board of directors’ documents.

Big Ten attorney Andrew Luger argues the “harm would be incredible” if board of directors documents were made available to the public just because eight student-athletes disagree with the decision. He said the court is asking for something with “no precedent.” — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 27, 2020

What is Cowardly Kevin hiding? If the Big 10 didn’t ever lie or do anything wrong, then the documents related to the decision to cancel football should only help the conference, right?

If the Big 10 has been completely truthful and honest with the public, then those documents can only help the conference.

Those documents can only vindicate Cowardly Kevin and all the other Big 10 leaders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 27, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

However, if those documents are going to reveal that the public has been lied to or that the Big 10 is hiding something, then it makes sense to hide them at all costs.

Can you imagine the kind of outrage there will be if the documents reveal there was never an official vote to cancel football? It would be brutal.

There would be people marching in the streets, and Cowardly Kevin would almost certainly be fired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

Release the documents! If the Big 10 has nothing to hide, then they should also want these documents out in the open!

Let the public know the truth!