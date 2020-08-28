Clemson Will Allow ‘Approximately 19,000 Fans’ At Home Football Games

The Clemson Tigers will have fans at home games during the 2020 season.

The Tigers announced late Thursday afternoon that "approximately 19,000 fans" would be allowed at Memorial Stadium during games in the fall.

Fans will be required to wear face masks while attending a game during the coronavirus pandemic.

One step closer! Thankful for the State of SC’s approval on our plans for fall events! – Reduced capacity

– 6️⃣ feet of social distancing

– Wear face coverings! Details:https://t.co/eZzg1C04JA pic.twitter.com/O21ndck8YN — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 27, 2020

Around and around we go, folks! Another day goes by and a different plan is put forward by a football team for fans to attend games.

I applaud the hell out of Clemson for trying to get the job done. I really do. I hope Clemson has as many fans as safely possible.

Football is meant to be played in front of drunk fans screaming at the top of their lungs, and Clemson has some of the most passionate fans in America.

Let’s remember, Clemson’s entrance into Memorial Stadium is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports. That can’t happen if fans aren’t in the stadium.

Now, am I still sold on fans being in the stands? No, and there’s still a lot of time for things to go wrong. Yet, I’m trying to be optimistic.

Football needs fans, and I hope Clemson gets the job done.